‘Prepare detailed project report for airport at Raichur’

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has directed Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to establish an airport in Raichur.
He was chairing a discussion with the Deputy Commissioner and officers concerned after visiting the site meant for the airport near Yermarus, about 12 km from Raichur city, on Thursday.
As much as 422 acres of land has been reserved for the proposed airport. If everything goes right, Raichur will soon get the much-anticipated airport after Bidar and Kalaburagi in Kalyana Karnataka Region. This would be helpful in improving transportation, trade and the industrial sector in this backward area.
Mr. Savadi, who is Raichur district in-charge Minister, said that ₹ 200 crore is required for the airport project and ₹ 40 crore has already been released under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the purpose. The Union and State governments would release the remaining grants. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur should immediately take steps and prepare the DPR, he said.
He also said that he would raise the issue in the next Cabinet meeting and discuss the technical and other issues related to the airport project and obtain necessary approvals.
Mr. Savadi said that the government will find solutions to problems that may arise during the establishment of the airport when Mr. Venkatesh Kumar quoted an Air Traffic officer as saying that the towers of the RTPS and the YTPS may possibly hinder the project.
MLAs Shivaraj Patil and Shivanagowda Naik and others were present.
