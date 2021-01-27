Karnataka

Preparatory meet held

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also Minister in charge of Kodagu district, presided over a preparatory meeting ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Kodagu on February 6.

Former Chief of Army Staff General K.S. Thimayya’s residence “Sunny Side” in Madikeri, which was recently renovated, has been converted into a museum. The President is scheduled to inaugurate the Gen. K.S. Thimayya Museum on February 6.

Mr. Somanna told reporters on Tuesday that the President will arrive in Bengaluru on February 5 before reaching Kodagu the next day by helicopter. He is also scheduled to visit Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, where he will offer special puja. Entry of general public to Talacauvery will be restricted on February 5 and 6 on account of the President’s visit.

Mr. Somanna accompanied by MLA Appachu Ranjan, MP Pratap Simha, MLCs Sunil Subramani and Veena Achaiah and others inspected the museum.

The President agreed to inaugurate the museum on the request made by Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and General K.S. Thimayya Forum convenor Subbaiah..

