Preparations underway to resume sporting activity: Ravi

Bengaluru

20 May 2020 17:29 IST

Minister for Tourism, Youth Empowerment and Sports C.T. Ravi said that permissions have been granted to make preparations for conducting sporting activities/games, except swimming, gym and kabaddi.

Sportpersons can commence their practice and play games in stadiums without spectators and by strictly following lockdown rules such as social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitisation of play areas. A decision on opening of swimming pools and gyms would be taken after May 31, he said at a press conference here.

