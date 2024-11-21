 />
Preparations under way for winter session of legislature starting Dec. 9 in Belagavi

Officers of various departments asked to work in coordination to ensure smooth conduct of session  

Published - November 21, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan reviewing in Belagavi on Wednesday preparations for the winter session of the Assembly.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan reviewing in Belagavi on Wednesday preparations for the winter session of the Assembly.

The State government and the district government have begun preparations for the winter session of the State Legislature that is scheduled to begin on December 9 at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday that special focus will be laid on cleaning and decorating the Suvarna Soudha and city as the former U.S. president Barack Obama is likely to visit the city during the session.

He said that Public Works Department officers have been instructed to complete all road repair works, including pothole filling, in the city before the session begins. The deadline for such works in the State is December 15 and funds have been released, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan chaired a meeting of officers in his office here on Wednesday to review the progress of works as part of preparations for the session.

He instructed officers to arrange adequate accommodation, transportation and food for legislators, officers, staff, drivers, gunmen, police  and other visitors. “We do not have much time and all of us have to work hard,” he said.

He said that various committees, including accommodation, food, transport, health, grievance redressal, have already been formed. He said that all committee officials and staff should be careful and carry out their responsibilities properly.

The officials of the departments concerned should ensure that there is no lapse in protocol for the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers arriving for the session.

Adequate accommodation should be provided to dignitaries arriving. In this regard, the officials concerned have been asked to check hotels identified for accommodation, discuss with their owners and book rooms.

Mr. Roshan said that necessary steps should be taken in advance so that there are no interruptions in internet connection in the Suvarna Soudha during the session.

He asked officers to supervise power and water supply connections at the venue. He also asked them to coordinate with the police in preparing the venue for protests.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officers to deploy emergency medical teams and ambulances in all important places and the Suvarna Soudha to ensure immediate care for all those who come to the session, including people’s representatives, dignitaries, officials and media representatives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijayakumar Honakeri, Special Deputy Commissioner Harsha Shetty, City Corporation Commissioner Shubha, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Department Vidyavati Bhajantri and various department officials were present.

