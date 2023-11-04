Preparations on for Winter session in Belagavi

November 04, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The district administration is making all preparations for the smooth conduct of the Winter session of the Karnataka Assembly in Belagavi.

The State government has indicated that that the session is likely to be held in the first or second week of December. The ten-day session will be held at Suvarna Soudha. Most of the attendees will be housed in Belagavi. Some VIPs and officers may stay in Hubballi-Dharwad and commute, officials say.

District officers led by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa and SP Bheema Shankar Guled have held a few rounds of meetings with officials to supervise preparations. Mr. Patil has formed teams of officers and distributed responsibilities among them.

Just as in earlier years, different committees have been formed. They include the Accommodation Committee, Food Committee, Materials Purchase and Printing Committee, Transport and Energy Committee, Health Committee, and Pass Distribution Committee. Members of these committees will hold separate meetings once or twice before the session.

He has instructed officials to intimate all hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays and other facilities not to accept bookings during the period of the session. This is to ensure sufficient space to accommodate legislators, their staff members, officers, police, journalists and others who want to witness the session.

A team of officers will visit each hotel to ensure cleanliness, water and power supply, and other amenities. The DC has clarified that all pending bills of the hospitality industry have been fully paid and that there will be no delay this time around.

Mr. Sidramappa and Dr. Guled have told police officers to welcome officers deputed from other districts and taluks and to ensure that they do not suffer any inconvenience. Temporary shelters are likely to be put up to accommodate police officers on deputation.

A separate field will be prepared near by the Suvarna Soudha where all associations and organisations can hold protest meetings. A team of coordinating officers will ensure that Ministers of concerned departments are brought to the venue to meet protestors. Police, revenue and secretariat officers will work in coordination on this task, the DC said at a recent meeting.