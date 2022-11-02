Preparations on for literary meet in Haveri

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Labour and Haveri district in-charge Shivaram Hebbar has said that the preparations have begun for hosting the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri on January 6, 7 and 8. They will be completed well in advance.

Speaking at the 67th Rajyotsava celebrations at Hosamani Siddappa District Stadium in Haveri on Tuesday, Mr. Hebbar said that already ₹20 crore has been released for organising the mega event.

The celebration of Kannada will be a meaningful event with every minute detail being worked out meticulously to make the literary event a grand success, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karmika bhavans

Later, addressing presspersons, Mr. Hebbar said that well-equipped Karmika bhavans were being constructed at five places in the district. The new structures will come up in Haveri, Shiggaon, Hirekerur, Rattihallia and Byadgi taluks, he said.

The Minister said that for the benefit of workers, ESI Hospital has been shifted to Haveri. And, for the benefit of the children of workers, for the first time, an incentive of ₹10,000 each has been extended to SSLC students who scored above 600 marks. In Haveri district, 143 students have benefited from the scheme, he said.

Apart from sanctioning medical college, mega milk dairy, textile park and law school, several other initiatives have been taken for the development of the district. Drinking water supply scheme for every household in the district has been initiated and the work is going on at a fast pace, the Minister said.