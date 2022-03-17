Preparations on for CM’s village stay tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya on Thursday discussing with MLA Narasimha Nayak the Chief Minister’s programme scheduled for Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya on Thursday inspected preparations for the Chief Minister’s village stay programme in Devatkal village in Hunsagi of Yadgir district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will arrive at Devatkal to inaugurate development programmes on Saturday and later, go to Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk to distribute compensation cheques to the family members of the victims of a recent LPG cylinder blast at a family programme.

Dr. Ragapriya inspected both the helipads at Devaktal and Doranahalli and discussed with the officials about the preparations being made for the Chief Minister’s visit. She specifically suggested to them to keep vigil and ensure security and proper protocol during Mr. Bommai’s visit.

The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the arrangements being made with officials of the stage committee, the food committee, the committee that is supervising the inaugural and foundation stone-laying programme and the helipad committee and others.

Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda) and others were present.