Preparations on for Bharath Jodo padayatra

The Opposition Congress is finalising the Karnataka leg of its leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharath Jodo padayatra and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B. K. Hariprasad has been put in charge of the yatra in Karnataka.

"Many issues, including how many kilometres of padayatra needs to be undertaken daily and places that needs to be visited are being worked out. The final programme schedule will be announced by AICC," KPCC president D.K Shivakumar told presspersons here on Monday.

The padayatra will traverse about 510 km over a period of 21 days across 8 districts in Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Ballari. Shortly, the political affairs committee in the party will meet to discuss the logistics for the padayatra, and State leaders will also be consulting with the district level leaders too. "The padayatra is also scheduled to move through forests. The AICC team in consultation with the local police decide whether to take out padayatra or not within the forest," Mr. Shivakumar said, adding that people's grievances will be heard during the padayatra.

He said that while it was decided to hold padayatra for 75 kms in each district, the party local leaders have organised 200 km padayatra in Assembly constituencies alone. The date for holding district-level padayatra has been extended till August 30, he added.