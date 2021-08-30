Preparations in place for HDMC polls

HUBBALLI

30 August 2021 19:17 IST

842 EVMs to be used in 3,842 polling booths in 82 wards

The Dharwad district administration has made all preparations for free and fair elections in the 82 wards of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, polling for which will be held on September 3, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the preparations at the mustering centre at Basel Mission School in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Patil, who is also the District Returning Officer for the elections, said that counting of votes will be taken up on September 6 on the campus of University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad.

In all, there are 420 candidates in the fray. The Model Code of Conduct, which came into force on August 16, will be in force till September 6.

Mr. Patil said that a total of 3,842 polling booths have been set up in the 82 wards. Of these, the police have identified 100 as sensitive where additional security will be provided. This apart, video recording of polling will be carried out at these centres, he said.

He said that a total of 155 vehicles will be used for transportation of EVMs and polling personnel. In all, 3,704 officials and polling personnel, including 336 reserved staff, will be deployed on polling duty, he said.

“Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 3 and if required, re-polling will be held on September 5. The State Election Commission has allowed people to use NOTA (None of The Above) option in EVMs. A total of 842 EVMs will be used and one EVM will be kept as reserve for each ward. There will be no VVPAT in this election,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that the Election Commission has also allowed voters infected with COVID-19 to walk into polling stations and cast their votes. However, they will have to call Ph: 7019096595 and register their names to avail of the special arrangement.

Seized

Meanwhile, the Excise Department, which conducted raids at several places in the twin cities, has registered 74 cases of model poll code violations. During the raids in Dharwad, 1,458 litres of liquor and a vehicle were seized and six persons have been booked.

In Hubballi, the department conducted 61 raids and booked 14 cases against 10 persons and seized 27,234 litres of liquor.

After the poll code came into force, 913 persons have deposited their licenced arms with the police and two licence holders are yet to do so, he said.

Complaints

The Deputy Commissioner said that for complaints regarding election malpractice or violation of model code of conduct, a complaint cell has been set up and the voters can register their complaints on Ph: 9448455401.