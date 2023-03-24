ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations in place for free, fair and transparent elections, says Yadgir Deputy Commissioner

March 24, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

R. Snehal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district R. Snehal has said that elaborate preparations have been made for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, Ms. Snehal said that awareness programmes on voting through EVMs and VVPAT has been created among the people, while 14 awareness centres have been set up for the purpose.

Yadgir district has four Assembly constituencies in Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal. The district has a total of 9,84,042 voters. Of these, 4,92,957 voters are male and 4,91,037 female. As many as 48 belong to the third gender.

She said that 1,135 polling stations will be set up across the district and steps to provide basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, electricity and others have been taken.

In all, 18 check-posts and three inter-State check-posts have been set up in the district. The interstate check-posts have come up in Kuntimari, Kadechur and Putpak villages.

“Postal voting and vote from home benefits have been extended for the needy voters. As many as 9,652 Persons with Disabilities voters, 14,966 voters who have crossed the age of 80 and those who are not able to come to polling stations are eligible to vote from home.

Those who wished to vote from home should submit 12 D applications through the officers concerned after the date of elections is announced,” she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Joint Director of Agriculture Abid S.S. and Election Officer Santosh Rani were present.

