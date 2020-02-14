Preparations in full swing for Kusti Habba

Dharwad MLA Amrut Desai released the logo of the Karnataka Kusti Habba-Dharwad, a four-day State-level wrestling competition, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Desai said that this event is being organised to promote and popularise rural sports. Sportspersons and people of the district should extend cooperation for the success of this event, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that arrangements are in full swing to host this special sports event on the Karnatak College Grounds from February 22.

The district-level core committee and 16 different sub-committees comprising Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, State Ministers, local legislators, elected representatives and others have been constituted for the purpose.

The estimated cost of the event has been pegged at ₹ 2.36 crore.

The State government has released ₹ 2 crore, of which ₹ 1.20 crore has been set aside for expenditure and the balance amount for distributing cash prizes. For the balance amount, the district administration would seek sponsorship from banks, private and public sector enterprises, different organisations and others.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and State Bank of India (SBI) have responded positively but are yet to release money.

ISKCON authorities have collected information regarding donating track pants and T-shirts to the participants, she said.

Eminent wrestlers, including Padmashri and Arjuna award winner Kartar Singh, Olympics medal winner Sakshi Mallick and Padmashri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner and Olympics medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt, would be the chief guests. This apart, 22 international and national-level wrestlers would participate in the event, she said.

A total of 1,200 wrestlers are expected to participate in the event. The enrolment of the wrestlers to take part in the event would begin at the venue at 8 a.m. on February 22. Three wrestling rings have been set up. Administrative approval has been given for works worth ₹ 44.30 lakh to provide basic amenities, lighting, video recording and others. A sum of Rs. 40 lakh has been earmarked to supply food to the participating wrestlers.

A proposal has been sent to the government to provide life insurance coverage to all participating wrestlers. The district administration has submitted a proposal to the government to appoint NADA doctors to check drug abuse by the participating wrestlers, she said.

It has been decided to hold flood-lights event at 5 p.m. to encourage the youth of the district to participate in large numbers.

Accommodation would be provided in hotels, guesthouses, educational and training institutions, auditoriums and other such locations, she said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.C. Satish and senior officers of various government departments were present.