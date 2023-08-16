Preparations for II PU supplementary exam reviewed

August 16, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Additional Deputy Commissioner Siddalinga Reddy has instructed the officers of the district administration to make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of supplementary examinations for II PU students, beginning on August 21.

The examinations will be held at two centres located in Shivamogga city and six centres in taluks. As many as 2,560 students had enrolled for the examinations, to be held between August 21 and September 2. The exams will be held in the afternoon.

A three-member team had been appointed to monitor the transportation of question papers to exam centres. Prohibitory orders will be clamped within 200 metres around the centre. The officers should make seating arrangements. The candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. The police should take measures to avoid malpractice during the examination, the officer said.

DDPU B. Krishnappa was present in the meeting.

