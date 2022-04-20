Preparations for II PU exams

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the district administration has taken measures for the smooth conduct of II PU examinations beginning on Friday. As many as 17,839 students will appear for the examination at 31 centres in the district.

At a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, the DC said 16,090 were fresh students, 1,236 repeaters and 513 were private candidates. The vehicles that carry question papers would travel with police security. The area within 200-mtr radius of the examination centre had been declared restricted area.

Except for the chief superintendent, nobody is allowed to carry cellphones inside the centre, the officer said.