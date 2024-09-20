GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preparations for grand Mysuru Dasara 2024 on: Mahadevappa

Kannada and Culture Minister tells officials to ensure there are no repetitions of tableaux in the Dasara procession this year

Published - September 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Shivaraj Tangadagi and others launching the Mysuru Dasara-2024 posters in Mysuru on Friday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Shivaraj Tangadagi and others launching the Mysuru Dasara-2024 posters in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday said the preparations for the grand Mysuru Dasara-2024 are underway and the city of palaces is getting ready for the celebrations.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting to discuss preparations for the Dasara festivities here. The meeting was presided over by Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Shivaraj Tangadagi.

Besides the 19 sub-committees constituted for the Dasara preparations, the officials must ensure the preparations are as per the directions of the government, which has decided for the grand Dasara with the State getting good rains, the Minister said.

The tableaux for Dasara procession on the finale must convey the message of democracy and constitution besides spreading awareness on the development works taken up by the government and the guarantee schemes, he told the meeting.

Mr. Tangadagi told the officials to ensure that the festivities are organised without any hurdles and that the arrangements are done early.

The Dasara procession must have tableaux on Karnataka Sambrama-50, Democracy and Constitution. The tableaux and the themes of last year’s festivities must not be repeated in this year’s procession, he advised.

The Minister also told the officials and the sub-committees that the public and the tourists must not be disappointed by the events and take precautions in organising all the events. Everyone must work with interest and organise all the events in a grand manner.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, elected representatives and senior officials were present. On the occasion, Dasara posters were released.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST

