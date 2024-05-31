Preparations for counting of votes completed, mobile phones not allowed inside counting halls, says Shivamogga DC

Shivamogga district administration has made all arrangements necessary for the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, on June 4, said Gurudatta Hegade in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday.

The counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m. on June 4 at Sahyadri Arts College. The process would be conducted assembly constituency-wise. In each room, designated for one assembly constituency, 14 tables had been placed. “Political parties have been instructed to delegate their agents to be present during the counting of votes. Counting supervisors, counting staff and microobservers would be deployed. Around 525 staff members would be involved in the counting process,” he said.

The process would be completed in 18 or 21 rounds of counting, depending on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency. Of the total 17.52 lakh voters enrolled, 13.72 lakh voters cast the votes.

No mobile phones:

The Deputy Commissioner said that nobody would be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting halls. The entire process would be video-recorded and under CCTV surveillance, the Deputy Commissioner added.

G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, said around 1,000 policemen would be deployed at the counting centre. There would be three levels of security and every individual entering the centre will undergo a check. The district administration has already issued notification clamping prohibitory orders around the centre on the day.

“The road in front of the counting centre has been declared a zero-traffic road on the day. And, there will be no celebrations after the counting,” he said.

