Preparations completed for Council polls in Kalaburagi, says Deputy Commissioner

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna has said that the district administration has completed all preparations to conduct free and fair elections to the Legislative Council scheduled for October 28.

Ms. Jyothsna, who is the Assistant Returning Officer for North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council, told a media conference at her office on Tuesday that 41 polling stations would be set up across the district for the purpose.

“As many as 41 Presiding Officers, 41 Assistant Presiding Officers and 82 polling officers would be deployed. Each taluk has a mustering and de-mustering centre. As per the electoral roll published on January 16, 2020, there are 7,329 electors (4,333 men and 2,996 women). Eligible teachers who are not yet included in the electoral roll can apply in Form 19 for inclusion of their names in the roll till 3 p.m. on Thursday,” she said.

Asked whether there was any cap on election expenditure by candidates or political parties, Ms. Jyothsna said that there were no guidelines from the Election Commission of India in the matter.

“However, no individual, including candidates, can carry more than ₹ 50,000 at any given time till the completion of the election process. If anybody carries more than the stipulated amount of money, he shall have to furnish proper documents to justify the excess money,” she said.

About the precautionary measures taken in view of COVID-19, Ms. Jyothsna said that steps had already been taken for containing the spread of the pandemic. These included maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, and the rules should be strictly followed.

“Not more than five people would be allowed in a group to carry out door-to-door election campaigning. Maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks are mandatory during campaigning. Those who are infected with COVID-19 and those who are quarantined will have to exercise their franchise through postal ballot,” she said.

She added that 64 squads had been formed to ensure the proper enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishore Babu were present.