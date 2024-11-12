Preparations complete for bypolls in Shiggaon Assembly segment

All arrangements have been made for conducting the polling for the byelection to Shiggaon Legislative Assembly constituency in a free and fair manner on Wednesday, according to Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and District Election Officer Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar.

On Tuesday, the mustering process for the byelection was held in the presence of Mr. Danammanavar and general observer Kamal Ram Meena on JMJ High School premises on Savanur Road in Shiggaon.

Employees and police personnel who were assigned the polling duty assembled on the school premises on Tuesday. After they were allotted polling stations and places of deployment, they proceeded to their respective place in the designated buses and other vehicles. In all, 241 polling stations have been set up for the bypolls and 74 vehicles, including buses and maxicabs, carried the polling officers and personnel to their destination.

As many as 365 presiding officers, 265 assistant presiding officers, and 530 polling officers underwent another round of orientation programme conducted by 23 sector officers and subsequently, they were given the polling paraphernalia.

Speaking to the polling officers and personnel, Mr. Danammanavar directed them to work as per the guidelines issued by Election Commission of India. Prior to being sent to the polling stations, health check-up of the officials and personnel was conducted. Additional Superintendent of Police L.Y. Shirakol, Assistant Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammed Khizar, Tahsildar Santhosh Hiremath and others were present.

Paid holiday

Meanwhile, the District Labour Officer has said that it was mandatory for the all private institutions and business establishments to declare one-day holiday with pay to employees, including those working on contract basis, to enable them to exercise their franchise on Wednesday.

The 241 polling stations will be manned by 1,060 officials and personnel during the polling on Wednesday and of them, 92 polling stations have been identified as critical. Among the 241 polling stations, webcasting facility has been provided at 121 polling stations. There will be 100 micro observers and 20 videographers.

Special polling stations

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, eight special polling stations have been set up in the Assembly segment, including polling stations for the specially challenged, youth, women, and theme-based. Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar has said that all necessary security arrangements had been made to prevent any untoward incident.

Eight in the fray

Eight candidates are in fray for the byelection necessitated by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s entry to the Lok Sabha. While his son Bharath Bommai is the BJP candidate, the Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who lost against Mr. Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 election. There are a total of 2,37,525 voters and 203 elderly voters above the age of 80 have cast their votes along with 92 PWD voters.

Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.