Preparations begin for vaccine trials

Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Belagavi, on Tuesday began preparations for the first phase of trials of Covaxin, the vaccine molecule developed by Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech to prevent COVID-19.
The hospital has finalised a list of the first batch of volunteers. Their blood samples were collected on Tuesday.
“We can say that the process of vaccine testing trials has begun,” hospital director Amit Bhate said. He said that the hospital would conduct the first and second phase of testing using a group of around 200 volunteers.
The hospital has also circulated messages on social media inviting volunteers for tests. According to the message, healthy men and women in the 18-55 age group who are willing to provide blood five or six times in the coming six months are eligible.
Persons with diabetes or hypertension are not included in the first batch. The hospital has clarified that a study on 50 volunteers in AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Patna has revealed that the vaccine is safe.
However, the hospital has said that the volunteers will not be admitted. They will be under observation while they are at home, Dr. Bhate said. He said that the trial can take three-six months.
