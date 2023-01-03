Preparations are going on in full swing for Krishi Mela at UAS in Raichur

January 03, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The University of Agriculture Science (UAS) has decided to organise a three-day Krishi Mela from January 10 on the UAS campus in Raichur and all preparations for the mela are going on in full swing.

The mela was suspended for the last two years due to COVID-19 and even, this year also, the UAS is taking precautions against the pandemic and preparing for the annual agriculture fair.

Since the Union government has announced a millets year, the UAS has given a tagline for this year’s Krishi Mela as “Siridhanyagala Sara Jeevanakke Adhara”. Comprehensive information about millets will be given to farmers and participants during the mela.

The UAS has made preparations to create awareness among farmers on how to grow, how to market, how to process and how to prepare food with millets. Information on comprehensive agriculture system, organic agriculture system, new technologies, agriculture equipment, horticulture and animal husbandry systems will be given to farmers.

As a precautionary measure, air-conditioned shops will not be allowed to operate. Shop-keepers have already registered confirming their participation in the mela.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will inaugurate the Krishi Mela. And, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the district, public representatives, scientists, farmers from the Kalyan Karnataka region and general public are expected to take part in the mela.