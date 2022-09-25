Preparations almost completed for President’s civic honour in Hubballi: Mayor

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, former Mayor Viranna Savadi and others inspecting preparations for the President’s visit in Hubballi, on September 24. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad Iresh Anchatageri said that the preparations for according the civic honour to President Droupadi Murmu by the municipal corporation in Hubballi on September 26, were almost completed and the programme would be held as per the President’s protocol.

He was speaking to the media in Hubballi on September 24 after reviewing the preparations and visiting the venue along with leader of Opposition Doreraj Manikuntla, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, and others.

Also Read Heightened security measures, elaborate CCTV vigil for Dasara in Mysuru

The Mayor said that the corporation had sent a list of 27 members to be accommodated on the stage during the event and requested the President’s office that at least 25 of them should be accommodated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are yet to receive official communication from the President’s office in this regard,“ he said.

Mr. Iresh said that during the event, President Murmu will be presented with a citation and a tiny statue of Siddharoodha Swami along with two books on the seer in English and Hindi.

Also read: President Murmu to inaugurate Dasara

The traditional Dharwad Pedha would also be presented to the President, he said.

Seating arrangements for 5,000 people have been made at the Karnataka Gymkhana Ground. Already invitations had been extended to eminent personalities of the twin cities, including former elected representatives, various professionals, social workers, and associations.

Former Mayor and general secretary of Karnataka Gymkahana Association Viranna Savadi said that elaborate precautions had been taken to host the event. Apart from making separate seating arrangements for VVIPs, VIPs, other arrangements had been made as per the instructions from President’s office.

The Mayor said that the vehicular movement on the route taken by the President’s convoy from the Hubballi airport to the venue and to Dharwad would be blocked for 15 minutes before the start of the event and after conclusion.

Dr. Gopalkrishna said that the stretch from Sawai Gandharva Hall to the entrance of Karnataka Gymkhana Association’s Recreation Club would be blocked from 10 a.m. on September 26 and vehicles would be diverted via alternative routes.

The public will have to park their vehicles on KIMS Ground and reach the venue by walk. The entrance for the general public is from the Sawai Gandharva Hall-side while that of VIPs was from Gujarat Bhavan side, he said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar visited the venue along with the Mayor and other councillors to review the preparations.