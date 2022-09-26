Premier institutions should prepare youth in niche areas such as AI, Data Analytics: President

President Droupadi Murmu addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new campus of IIIT in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that NEP 2020 lays emphasis on the need for building knowledge society and that premier educational institutions have a crucial role to play in preparing youth in niche areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics and other such fields.

Inaugurating the new campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad, she said that if by using Artificial Intelligence, integration of bio-technology, nano-technology and neuro-sciences can be achieved, then new types of innovations can be brought about in the fields of health, environment and fields that are directly related to common people.

Elaborating on the New Education Policy 2020, she said that it lays emphasis on technical education. And, it has been conveyed through NEP that through Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences, students will gain capability of taking up new types of research works.

Ms. Murmu said that NEP also lays emphasis on building knowledge society and premier educational institutions have a crucial role to play in preparing the youth in niche areas, including Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics and others.

Knowledge network

Acknowledging and commending the collective efforts made by government, institutions and individuals such as Sudha Murty (chairperson of IIIT Dharwad), the President emphasised the need for establishing knowledge network in the region.

“There is need for establishing knowledge network in the region and I am of the firm belief that if institutions and companies come together to work on research development, success will automatically come,” she said.

Ms. Murmu said that it was a moment of pride that IIIT Dharwad is preparing students for the future by providing quality education and giving a new direction to their lives. Pursuing its tagline, Gyan Vikas [development through education], IIIT Dharwad is training youth to become world leaders in knowledge, she said.

Humanoid robot

She also expressed the happiness over research and development activities going on at IIIT Dharwad. “I have been told that IIIT Dharwad has developed humanoid robot to help the aged and also patients. Efforts are also on to include speech recognition in the project so that Indian languages can also be identified,” she said.

Ms. Murmu said that through Digital India programme, India is experiencing digital revolution. “However, there is a need for further encouragement to research and development, if the benefits of this revolution have to be fully availed of,” she added.

Expressing the happiness over girl students being given enough encouragement and motivation in the institution, she said that it is not a surprising thing as a person like Sudha Murty is heading the institution.

Earlier, the President unveiled a plaque to mark the inauguration of the new campus of IIIT Dharwad in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Ms. Murty and others.