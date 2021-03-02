Premananda Shetty of BJP elected new Mayor of Mangaluru

Premananda Shetty and Sumangala Rao of the ruling BJP were elected as the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of Mangaluru in the election conducted on Tuesday.
They defeated the Congress candidates, Anil Kumar and Jacintha Vijay Alfred, by 46-14 votes.
Two candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) remained neutral.
In the 60-member House, the BJP enjoys majority with 44 seats. The Congress and the SDPI have 14 seats and two seats, respectively.
Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, both from the BJP, voted for their party candidates.
The Regional Commissioner of Mysuru, G. C. Prakash, who was the Election Officer conducted the election.
