PREM meeting organised to discuss Railways’ services

Various issues concerning Railways’ services and image-building were discussed at the Twelfth zonal-level PREM (Participation of Railway Employees in Management) meeting was here on Tuesday.

At the meeting chaired by Ajay Kumar Singh, GM, South Western Railway, at SWR headquarters here, Railway officers, representatives of trade unions, and associations that are part of PREM participated.

How to add value to services provided by inculcating a customer-friendly approach from frontline staff was discussed. Representatives suggested measures for improving the quality of service.

Senior Railway officials including Additional General Manager P.K. Mishra, office-bearers of the railway officers and employees associations’ including R.K. Gupta, Arvin Herle, A.M. D’Cruz, R.R. Naik, K.S. Damannavar, M. Mohan, Lava Kumar, Rajesh Permadi and others offered suggestions.

The meeting deliberated on conservation of electrical energy, moving towards a paperless office, improvement of Railway colonies, additional facilities at railway hospitals and purified drinking water in offices, among other issues.