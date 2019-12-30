Preliminary probe reveals violation in allotment of land for Jesus statue

A preliminary inquiry into the allotment of 10 acres of land for erecting the statue of Jesus Christ at Kapala Betta in Ramanagaram district has found violations.

“Rules are found to be violated. While there is a Supreme Court order stating that government land cannot be diverted for erecting statues, gomala land cannot be used for any purpose when there is shortage of grazing fields,” sources in know of the development told The Hindu.

The statue, with a height of over 120 ft, is coming up in Kanakapura constituency that is represented by former Minister and Congress legislator D.K. Shivakumar. A controversy has broken out over handing of gomala land for building the statue.

Sources said that to ensure adequate fodder for cattle in rural areas, there is a notified ratio of gomala land against cattle head in the village that has to be maintained. “At Kapala Betta, the available ratio of gomala land against cattle is about 50%. When it is less than the maintainable ratio, gomala land cannot be diverted and it is illegal to do so,” sources said.

Sources also acknowledged that though there is a Supreme Court order against diversion of government land for purposes of erecting statue, it has been violated in several instances. “In this case too, it has been violated.” Meanwhile, they also said that permission to construct such a large statue has not been taken.

Forest land

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Monday that the hillock comes under the Forest Department and there is a dam in the vicinity. He said that the government had no opposition to the statue. “However, we need to see on whose land the statue is coming up.” He said that the government had sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaram district and a decision would be taken based on the report.

While there were indications that the issue could figure in the Cabinet meeting on Monday, sources said it did not come up for discussion.