Preliminary inquiry into allegations against former DC begins

Preliminary inquiry into allegations of misuse of office by the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri, began here on Friday.

The State government has initiated an inquiry into the allegations against Ms. Sindhuri following complaints of misuse of office by her and appointed Housing Secretary J. Ravishankar to look into it.

K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh appeared before the investigating officer and furnished documents in support of allegations made against Ms. Sindhuri.

Mr. Mahesh is one of the complainants and had accused Ms. Sindhuri of ‘’misuse of office’’ and claimed that he had gathered enough documentary evidence to substantiate his allegations.

The MLA had levelled various charges against her, including one on violation of heritage norms by constructing a swimming pool and an indoor gym in the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru which is a heritage structure.