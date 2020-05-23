Karnataka

Pregnant woman tests positive

A 27-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district on Saturday.

She had returned to her mother’s village of Shivapyati from Maharashtra on May 11. But officers had quarantined her in a backward class hostel near Ramdurg after some villagers had opposed her entry into the village.

Her throat swab samples were collected on May 21. Following her results, she has been shifted to the district designated hospital.

She is in her fourth month of pregnancy and is healthy, doctors said. She has no symptoms.

Of the 57 active cases in the hospital, five are pregnant women.

