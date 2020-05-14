Pregnant woman tests positive

A 27-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi on Thursday. This takes the district tally to 108 and the number of active cases to 73. One of the patients has died and 42 persons have been discharged from the hospital.

The woman, who hails from Belagavi, had settled in Mumbai along with her husband. She had come to the border at Kuganoli on May 3. She waited for a few hours at the border checkpost. Officials were hesitant to allow her to enter the border as her documents were not in the proper format. But she and her brother pleaded with senior officials who admitted her after mandating a two-week home quarantine.

Her throat swab was collected on Tuesday and the results were sent to Bengaluru on Wednesday. Health and Family Welfare officials declared her results on Thursday. She was shifted to the district designated COVID hospital on Wednesday.

“However, we have information that she has violated her quarantine conditions. She was seen going for morning walks along with her father in a residential area in the heart of the city. It is likely that she, her brother, father and other family members have met several persons in the last week,” an officer, who is a member of the district COVID management committee, said.

“She travelled with her brother and a driver from Mumbai without proper documents. We are considering legal action against the violators,” Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said.