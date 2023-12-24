ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman killed, son critical in geyser leak accident

December 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A pregnant woman was killed, and her four-year-old son was critical in a gas geyser leak accident in Ashwath Nagar, Sadashivanagar, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ramya J., 23, a six-month old pregnant woman.

On Saturday, she took her son to give him a bath, and the duo fell unconscious. The incident came to light when her husband, a vegetable vendor, came home to take her and their son to a temple on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. However, he found the main door of the house locked and no response from inside. He broke open the door to find the mother-son duo lying unconscious in the bathroom. Though he rushed them immediately to a hospital, doctors declared Ramya “brought dead”, and the condition of their son continues to be critical.

Police said there was a leak in the gas geyser, which would have let out colourless, odourless, and poisonous carbon monoxide gas, which would have led to the tragedy. Forensic report is awaited, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US