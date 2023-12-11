Pregnant woman being taken to hospital dies as ambulance rams tractor in Vijayapura

December 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

A 19-year-old pregnant woman being taken to hospital in an ambulance died in a road accident in Vijayapura on Monday. Two people suffered injuries in the accident.

Bhagyashree Ravutappa Parannanavar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot when the ambulance carrying her to the hospital rammed a tractor parked on the roadside.

A staff nurse and an assistant suffered injuries. They have been admitted to hospital.

The victim hailed from Navadagi village near Talikot. She was admitted to the community health centre in Talikot. But she developed complications and was being shifted to the district hospital when the accident happened.

Her relatives staged a protest in front of the community health centre. The doctors said that the woman’s relatives tried to assault them, saying that she would have lived if she were not to be shifted.

A case has been registered.

