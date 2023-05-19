Preferential facilities to Sasikala in prison: HC quashes sanction granted for prosecuting three former staff of Bengaluru central prison

May 19, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the sanction granted by the State government for prosecuting three former staff of Bengaluru central prison on charges of corruption in providing preferential facilities illegally to former AIADMK leader V.K Sasikala when she was lodged in the prison for serving sentence in a corruption case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while allowing the separate petitions filed by three accused prison staff against whom the charge sheet was filed after the government in 2021 granted separate sanction for their prosecution.

The petitions were filed by Gajaraja, who was then serving as sub-inspector of police in Karnataka State Industrial Security Force deputed to the central prison security, Anitha R., the then Assistant Superintendent of central prison, and Krishna Kumar, the then Chief Superintendent of the central prison. All three of them are now serving in different posts in other places.

Meanwhile, the court said that the government could consider grant of sanction afresh for prosecuting Mr. Kumar by proper application of mind.

The main reason cited by the court for quashing the sanction was “non-application of mind” by the authority competent to grant sanction.

The court pointed out that the sanctioning authority had ignored the fact that the investigating agency had not filed charge sheet against H.N. Sathyanarayana Rao, a retired Director-General of Police (Prisons) who was named as main accused in the first information report (FIR) lodged by the government itself, while granting sanction for prosecuting the petitioners.

“The State has issued the sanction order [against Mr. Gajaraja] simply mentioning ‘final report’ of the police and without any discussion or satisfaction,” the court said, pointing out that there was no specific allegation against Mr. Gajaraja attracting provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On sanction granted to Dr. Anitha, the court noted that the sanctioning authority had dropped the departmental inquiry against her on the same allegation after the administrative tribunal set aside the inquiry. However, the court pointed out that the same authority, ignoring dropping of departmental inquiry, accorded sanction for her prosecution on the same charges without application of mind.

On the charges against Mr. Kumar, the court said that there was no specific allegation against him regarding any demand for bribe or its acceptance, as allegations were limited to giving high security and protection to Ms. Sasikala though there was no threat to her life.

The competent authority ignored dropping of similar charges against Dr. Anitha, and had not filed charge sheet against the former DGP (Prisons) while granting sanction for prosecuting Mr. Kumar, the court said.