Preetham Gowda will campaign for Prajwal in Hassan if required: Agarwal

April 07, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Sunday said former BJP MLA and State general secretary Preetham Gowda will go to Hassan to campaign for JD(S) candidate (Prajwal Revanna) whenever it is required and added that there was no problem whatsoever in Hassan, as the party workers were working hard for the candidate’s victory.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Agarwal said, while responding to questions on why Mr. Gowda was not campaigning in Hassan being a former MLA, and whether his hostility with Mr. Prajwal Revanna was the reason, he said Mr. Preetham Gowda is the party’s in-charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituencies and he has to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the segments.

When this is the case, how could he go to Hassan ignoring his duties in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Moreover, his services are required in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar being in-charge than in Hassan since the BJP workers are already working in Hassan, he explained.

When the reporters continued asking the same question on whether Mr. Gowda would not campaign for Mr. Prajwal Revanna, Mr. Agarwal said, “I am from Uttar Pradesh. The party has put me in charge of Karnataka. Elections are also happening in UP but I am in Karnataka looking after the party’s election. I am supposed to work in Karnataka as per the party’s directions. Same in Mr. Preetham Gowda’s case since he is in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and not Hassan, and he is given some serious responsibilities here.”

Mr. Preetham Gowdaa is not alone in Hassan. There are thousands of party workers who are working in Hassan for the elections. He has over 1,000 party workers under him who have been tasked to work for the party’s victory, he replied.

Asked if he was prevented from campaigning in Hassan because of his alleged bitterness with Mr. Prajwal Revanna, he said, “I don’t see any problem in Hassan. You might be seeing a problem. All is fine in Hassan. I was there yesterday.”

Mr. Preetham Gowda was present.

