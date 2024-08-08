Preetam Gowda asked to exit from padayatra to assuage feelings of JD(S) workers

Chinks in the coordination between NDA partners BJP and JD(S) came to the fore again on Thursday, as the latter successfully kept former Hassan legislator and BJP general secretary Preetham Gowda away from the Mysuru Chalo padayatra, seeking resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in MUDA.

JD(S) sources said that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had vented his ire at Mr. Preetham’s presence in the coordination meeting before the padayatra, expressed his anguish at the “behaviour of Mr. Preetham’s supporters” before the BJP Central leaders, and had urged them to keep him out of the padayatra. “Had he attended the Padayatra on Thursday, it would have definitely led to tense moments since it would be difficult to control angry JD(S) workers of Mandya on the home turf,” the sources said. The Union Minister had cited Mr. Preetham’s presence in the coordination meeting as one of the reasons for initially announcing that the party would not co-operate with the BJP in padayatra, but later did a u-turn.

Unlikely on stage

BJP sources confirmed the absence of Mr. Preetham on Thursday when the padayatra moved from outskirts of Mandya to Srirangapatna. Sources said that he had been deputed by BJP State chief B.Y. Vijayendra to oversee the preparation for the culmination rally at Mysuru on Saturday. Sources, however, said that it is unlikely that Mr. Preetham will be seen on stage.

While the supporters of Mr. Preetham and JD(S) workers had clashed in Mandya after the latter objected to the former’s presence in the padayatra programme, the supporters of the former had raised slogans that allegedly irritated the JD(S) workers eventually leading to jostling. Leaders of both parties had to intervene to bring peace at the rally venue.

At loggerheads

Mr. Preetham has been at loggerheads with the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, especially former Minister H.D. Revanna, over the turf war in Hassan politics. While he was defeated in a bitter electoral battle in 2023 elections, he has been among those who have opposed BJP’s alliance with the JD(S). Mr. Kumaraswamy has also accused Mr. Preetham of being the “kingpin” in distribution of pen drives containing alleged explicit photographs and videos of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, playing down the incident, BJP leader C.T. Ravi told presspersons at Mandya: “Nothing untoward has happened. We have to protect Mr. Preetham since he is a BJP leader in Hassan and also respect Mr. Kumaraswamy as he is NDA leader and Union Minister.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy too said that it is unfortunate that such an incident has taken place when padayatra is being conducted with good coordination. “This will not affect the alliance,” he said.

Appeals for calm

On Thursday, JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy also urged the party cadre not to get agitated with any mischief by unruly elements during the padayatra as the focus should be to highlight the alleged scams.

