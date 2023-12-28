Precautionary vaccine dose: Not more than 23% of adults covered in Karnataka

December 28, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the State planning to restart COVID vaccination amid concerns of a possible JN.1 surge, a look at the precaution dose coverage in Karnataka shows that not more than 23% of the eligible adult population has taken the booster shot so far.

Following poor demand, COVID vaccination had come to a standstill since September this year. Precaution dose coverage rose from 3.4% in June last year to 8.8% in December 2022 after the Centre rolled out the 75-day free vaccination campaign to mark 75 years of India’s independence. Subsequently, the coverage rose to 21% by September this year. The Centre rolled out precaution dose administration for senior citizens across the country on January 10, 2022 and for those in the 18-59 age group on April 10, 2022.

According to data from the Health Department, the State has administered 1,15,85,700 precaution doses so far, while a total of 5,13,12,203 people are eligible to take it. Officials said the number of people eligible for the precaution dose increased after the duration between two doses was reduced from nine months to six months in July last year.

18 districts above average

According to data from the Co-WIN portal shared by the State Health Department, the adult precaution dose coverage is above the State average of 23% in 18 districts.

While the highest coverage is in Mandya where 33% of the target population has been covered, the lowest is in Kalaburgi which has 13% coverage. In Bengaluru Urban district, inclusive of BBMP, the coverage so far has been 18%. While Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Shivamogga, and Gadag have a coverage of above 20%, Bangalore Urban, Haveri, and Bagalkot are inching towards 20%. Overall, the coverage has been below the State average in 12 districts.

Corbevax doses expected

Naveen Bhat Y., State Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), told The Hindu that a consignment of 30,000 Corbevax doses is expected to arrive by January first week. “We wrote to the Centre asking for 30,000 doses on Wednesday, December 27, as we are not sure of the demand at this point,” he said.

“We are assessing the demand for vaccination from the districts and based on the requirement we will seek more doses. The Centre has assured us of more supplies if there is a demand. The available stocks have a shelf life till March 2024,” he said.

Calling upon the elderly and those with comorbidities to take the precautionary dose now, if they have not taken it already, Dr. Bhat said, “Corbevax can also be used as the primary dose in the age group of 12-14 years. Hence, whoever has turned 12 recently can avail of this facility and take the primary dose once stocks arrive.”

