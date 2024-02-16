Preamble on the cover of Budget book

February 16, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time, the book of the Budget speech that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah read out on Friday had the preamble of the Constitution of India and the colours of the Kannada flag.

The Congress-led State government had held a grand event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha on September 15, 2023 along with simultaneous readings of the preamble of the Constitution. The State government has also made reading the preamble mandatory in all schools and colleges, everyday.

The preamble of the Constitution of India has of late emerged as a symbol of assertion of the pluralist idea of India.

