September 24, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Uttara Kannada District Police arrested a preacher in a mosque on the charge of child molestation under PoCSO Act on Sunday.

Earlier, the parents of a minor boy complained to the police that their son had suffered molestation by a 35-year-old preacher hailing from West Bengal in a mosque in Kumta taluk.

The arrest was made on Sunday. A case has been registered.