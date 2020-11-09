Pre-wedding shoot turns tragic for couple in Mysuru

MYSURU

09 November 2020 23:52 IST

A pre-wedding shoot turned tragic for a couple in Mysuru who drowned in the Cauvery at Talkad, near here, on Monday when the coracle in which they were posing capsized. Chandru, 28, and Shashikala, 20, were to tie the nuptial knot on November 22. They were part of a group of relatives from Kyathmaranhalli in Mysuru visiting Talkad.

The group first approached a resort near Talkad and asked for a boat ride. When the operators said the facility was only for guests of the resort, the group engaged a coracle for a ride across the river. “After the group crossed the river and alighted from the coracle, the groom-to-be and bride-to-be went for a short ride in the coracle while their relatives were shooting photographs. They had barely gone about 10 to 15 metres away from the bank when the groom-to-be stood up, causing the coracle to capsize. They did not know how to swim and drowned while the 52-year-old paddler managed to swim to safety,” the police said.

