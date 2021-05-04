Pre-University exams postponed

The II Pre-University exams, which were to begin from May 24, have been postponed in Karnataka, amidst a raging second wave of COVID-19. New dates will be announced later.

I PU students will be promoted without exams. Bridge courses are to be planned during the commencement of the new academic year.

Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, in a press conference, appealed to students to continue their preparations without getting disheartened. He said lecturers should work from home and they need to be in touch with students to monitor their learning progress.

II PUC exams were scheduled between May 24 and June 16. Practical exams had earlier been postponed.

Some States including Tamil Nadu and Telangana have already put off Class 12 (equivalent of II PU) exams.