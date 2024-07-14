Pre-primary classes in anganwadis to begin on July 22 

Pre-primary classes (LKG, UKG) in anganwadis will begin on July 22 across 250 centres in the State, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Development, said on Sunday (July 14). The Department is mulling the name ‘Government Montessori’ for anganwadi centres where pre-primary classes will begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an event organised to discuss the implementation of pre-primary classes in anganwadi centres, the Minister said the department itself would distribute uniforms, books and bags for the children.

“In the first phase, Government Montessoris will start in 15,000–20,000 centres. The department aims to upgrade the anganwadi centres. We have already provided quality food to children (who come to the centres) and saris to teachers who work in anganwadi centres,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in June, anganwadi workers protested against the government’s decision to start LKG and UKG classes in public schools, stating that it would undermine the anganwadis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had then assured that with the exception of 2,786 schools for which approval was already given to begin pre-primary classes, the initiative would not be expanded.

After that, Ms. Hebbalkar stated that pre-primary education would be provided in both English and Kannada in anganwadi centres. She also said that Transfer Certificates (TC) will be issued to children in the same way they are issued in schools.

Insurance and honourarium

Ms. Hebbalkar also assured anganwadi workers that a decision will soon be made regarding the provision of insurance to them. She mentioned that discussions would be held with the Chief Minister about the provision of insurance as well as increasing the honourarium amount.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.