Pre-paid auto Seva Kendra to resume operations

April 01, 2022 18:57 IST

The prepaid autorickshaw Seva Kendra on Lokaranjan Mahal Road here that was closed temporarily some three years ago will resume its operations from Saturday.

The Seva Kendra was inaugurated to facilitate hassle-free travel for the public, particularly touristsfrom the city centre to other parts of the city. COVID-19 is another reason for the delayed resumption of the services.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta will inaugurate the Seva Kendra on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. The police have urged the public to make use of the services and patronise the facility like they were doing it earlier.

According to the police, the Seva Kendra was started following an appeal from the public.