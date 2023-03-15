ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-monsoon showers in Hassan, Shivamogga

March 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Hassan and Shivamogga districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

In Hassan, heavy downpour was reported around 5 p.m. It continued for half-an-hour, affecting normal life. Many people had a tough time reaching home after working hours. The rainfall was followed by power cuts in several localities.

Similar was the scene in Shivamogga. The showers brought down the temperature, relieving the people of the scorching heat. Many people were seen taking shelter in front of shops in the business areas. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological Department has forecast pre-monsoon showers in the Malnad and coastal districts for the next two to three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US