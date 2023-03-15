HamberMenu
Pre-monsoon showers in Hassan, Shivamogga

March 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Hassan and Shivamogga districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

In Hassan, heavy downpour was reported around 5 p.m. It continued for half-an-hour, affecting normal life. Many people had a tough time reaching home after working hours. The rainfall was followed by power cuts in several localities.

Similar was the scene in Shivamogga. The showers brought down the temperature, relieving the people of the scorching heat. Many people were seen taking shelter in front of shops in the business areas. 

The Meteorological Department has forecast pre-monsoon showers in the Malnad and coastal districts for the next two to three days.

