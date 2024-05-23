Pre-monsoon rains in Mysuru belt higher than normal

After an unprecedented heatwave from March through the second week of May, the Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt is experiencing incessant rains which has not only cooled the temperature but has given an impetus to agricultural activity in the region.

Mysuru district has received a cumulative rainfall of 213.22 mm from May 1 to 23 which is 148 per cent of the normal rainfall for the period. Mandya has received 179.1 mm of rainfall which is 151 per cent of the normal rains while Chamarajanagar has received 179.8 mm of rainfall and it is 114 per cent of the normal rain for the period.

The scenario is no different in Kodagu which is the catchment area of the Cauvery and the district has received 226.6 mm of rainfall or 114 per cent of the normal so far in May, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Rainfall has been widespread and uniform across the region and this is evident from all the taluks in the four districts recording “Large Excess” rainfall except Yelandur in Chamarajanagar which is categorised under ‘’Excess’’ which means rainfall has been 20 per cent to 59 per cent above normal. Unlike last year, there is no deficiency and hence the farmers hope the rains this year will be bountiful and help them reap a rich harvest of crops to tide over their financial difficulties caused by last year’s drought.

Rainfall in the four districts has been categorised under “Large Excess”. As per the parameters of the KSNDMC ‘Large Excess’’ is when a district receives rains that is 60 per cent above normal rainfall.

Attahalli Devaraj of Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association said farmers heaved a sigh of relief over the rains. “Though the Indian Meteorological Department has cautioned of more rains in the days ahead and could cause crop damage, farmers are anxious that lakes and other water bodies should get replenished. This will enable us to reap two crops including one in summer,” he added.

The excess rains may damage a small portion of the crops but replenishment of lakes is important as much of agriculture in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar takes place under rain-fed conditions, say the farmers.

“In the rural hinterland of Mysuru farmers have sought timely distribution of seeds and fertilizers so that they could take up sowing once the land is prepared. Besides, farmers should be provided drought relief in addition to compensation for crop loss due to recent storms,” said Mr. Devaraj.