Pre-event of Big Tech Show-2022 to be held on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 18:05 IST

The pre-event of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s Big Tech Show-2022 is being held in Mysuru on Tuesday at noon. The Big Tech Show aims to bring together the entire ecosystem of industry, leaders, start-ups and businesses to showcase the growth so far, the opportunities available, and the road map ahead. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; Sudhanva D., Founder and CEO, Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru; Mahesh Rao, Founder, Ashaya Design Solutions; Anand Naidu, retired Air Force officer and former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati; and Ravishankar, CEO, Proxcelera Private Limited will be present. The event will be held at Southern Star, a release said here.

