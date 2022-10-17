Karnataka

Pre-event of Big Tech Show-2022 to be held on Tuesday

The pre-event of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s Big Tech Show-2022 is being held in Mysuru on Tuesday at noon. The Big Tech Show aims to bring together the entire ecosystem of industry, leaders, start-ups and businesses to showcase the growth so far, the opportunities available, and the road map ahead. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; Sudhanva D., Founder and CEO, Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru; Mahesh Rao, Founder, Ashaya Design Solutions; Anand Naidu, retired Air Force officer and former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati; and Ravishankar, CEO, Proxcelera Private Limited will be present. The event will be held at Southern Star, a release said here.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 6:07:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pre-event-of-big-tech-show-2022-to-be-held-on-tuesday/article66021969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY