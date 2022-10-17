The pre-event of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s Big Tech Show-2022 is being held in Mysuru on Tuesday at noon. The Big Tech Show aims to bring together the entire ecosystem of industry, leaders, start-ups and businesses to showcase the growth so far, the opportunities available, and the road map ahead. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; Sudhanva D., Founder and CEO, Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru; Mahesh Rao, Founder, Ashaya Design Solutions; Anand Naidu, retired Air Force officer and former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati; and Ravishankar, CEO, Proxcelera Private Limited will be present. The event will be held at Southern Star, a release said here.
Pre-event of Big Tech Show-2022 to be held on Tuesday
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.