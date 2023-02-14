ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-dawn crackdown on rowdy elements in Mysuru

February 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The crackdown against the rowdy elements assumes significance in the backdrop of the approaching Assembly elections in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth warning rowdy sheeters against indulging in anti-social activities at a rowdy parade at Hebbal Police station in Mysuru on Tuesday, February 14. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The City Police carried out a pre-dawn crackdown on rowdy elements in Mysuru City on Tuesday, February 14, before holding their ‘parade’ at Hebbal Police Station in the city.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told the rowdy elements lined up for a ‘Rowdy Parade’ at the Hebbal Police Station that the police will not hesitate to take strict action against them if they indulge in anti-social activities.

During the pre-dawn swoop, the police raided the houses of more than 70 rowdy sheeters in the limits of all the 17 law and order police stations of Mysuru City and carried out a search operation, which started at 4 a.m. and ended by 7 a.m. However, the police did not find any incriminating items including lethal weapons during the search.

The rowdy sheeters were later taken to the Hebbal Police Station, where Mr. Ramesh warned them of strict action including externment if they indulged in any anti-social activity. He also inquired with the inspectors of the respective police stations about the activities of each individual rowdy sheeter.

Tuesday’s “Special Operation” against the rowdy elements in Mysuru was the second such exercise by the police since Mr. Ramesh took charge as the Commissioner of Mysuru City Police.

During the first crackdown on December 13, 2022, the police had rounded up around 37 rowdy elements for a parade and warned them of externment. About seven rowdy sheeters were subsequently externed to different parts of the State like Kodagu, Ramanagaram, Chamarajanagar and Chitradurga among other others.

The crackdown against the rowdy elements assumes significance in the backdrop of the approaching Assembly elections in Karnataka. The police said they will be mounting a close surveillance of the activities of the rowdy elements and if any of them are found involved in any illegal activities including threatening voters, running unauthorised clubs, gambling, narcotics and extortion in real estate, stern action will be initiated.

Mr. Ramesh was accompanied by Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi, besides inspectors from various police stations.

