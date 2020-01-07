Pre-budget consultation sees a gamut of suggestions

A pre-budget consultation by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi here on Monday saw a gamut of suggestions, mainly those pertaining to railway infrastructure and service sector, being made.

During the consultation held in association with Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), participants gave suggestions on improving railway infrastructure, emphasised on the need for reduction on direct tax rate, pointed out harassment by Income Tax officials, raised issues related to Goods and Services Tax and other sectors. The participants also stressed on the need for initiating steps to come out with an investment-friendly policy, particularly for drawing entrepreneurs and industrialists to North Karnataka, particularly Hubballi-Dharwad.

Expressing concern over harassment by Income Tax officials, Chairman of KCCI Tax Subcommittee Sumer Oswar, however, clarified that traders and industrialists were not averse to paying taxes but were facing hardships because of pressure tactics of the officials.

He said that there was a need for widening the tax net to bring in more players rather than bringing pressure to bear on existing traders, industrialists and businessmen who were already paying taxes. As several other participants raised concerns over the issue, Mr. Joshi told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government was taking steps to prevent human intervention in tax assessment. The tax officer would not have information about whom he was assessing as the process would be made online, he said.

Representatives of various organisations and associations and professionals from different sectors presented their suggestions during the consultation.

Responding to the suggestions, Mr. Joshi hinted that major economic reforms were on the card and several high-level teams were working on the proposed reforms that were aimed at building a ₹ 5 trillion economy.