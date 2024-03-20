GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prayers to be offered at Miraculous Cross tomorrow

March 20, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Miraculous Cross on the Nandgad Hill of Khanapur taluk attracts a large number of pilgrims of all faiths.

The Miraculous Cross on the Nandgad Hill of Khanapur taluk attracts a large number of pilgrims of all faiths. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Believers will offer prayers at the Miraculous Cross atop the Nandgad Hill about 35 km from Belagavi on Friday.

Holy mass will be offered in Kannada, English and Konkani.

Bishop of Belgaum Reverend Derek Fernandes will preside over the day-long Diocesan Day Reparation Prayer Services that will be held at the pilgrimage centre.

“It is a day to acknowledge our sins and repair the damage caused to humanity. Hence, we will be offering prayers for the nation too,” he said.

Apart from Christians, people of different faiths are expected to visit the Miraculous Cross.

Parish priest Shantappa Borkar said that Christians observe fasting and penance during the 40 days of the Lent period and visit the Miraculous Cross. Thousands of pilgrims from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are expected to visit, said a release.

