Prayers mark subdued Moharram

Belagavi

01 September 2020

Moharram observations were subdued across the region, as the government restricted mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

The ‘juloos’ (procession) and ‘mulaqat’ (meeting of deities in the village square) were banned by the government as those events attract large crowds. The religious event was, however, observed in most villages and towns in a simple manner.

Mallanagouda Patil, who belongs to the family of priests of the Saundatti Yallamma temple, joined the prayers in the Ashur Khana in Tigadi village along with friends and family members. ``We have been coming here for decades. We would not skip it for any reason,’’ he said.

The spirit of harmony was on display everywhere. In some villages including Harlapur that do not have Muslim population, the event is observed by Hindu youth. Basavaraj Sangappa and Ravi Biradar, who are members of the village committee, said the public festivities were dropped but the prayers continued.

V. Gopikrishna, a Belagavi-based community organiser, said he was invited by Moharram committees in Nesargi, Yadwad and other villages. ``I have spent the last three days visiting the villages. I am overwhelmed by the spirit of communal harmony displayed in Moharram,’’ he said.

In Bidar, Sri Manik Prabhu Maharaj, seer of the Manik Prabhu Samsthan in Humnabad, attended the prayers in the Ashurkhana near the Dargah of Mehboob Subhani.