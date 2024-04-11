Prayers mark Ramzan celebrations in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada districts

April 11, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Despite a scorching Sun, Muslims came out to celebrate Id-ul-Fitr at the end of their Ramzan fasting and offered namaz at various Idgah maidans in their villages, towns and cities in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada on Thursday.

In anticipation of large mass prayers as part of Ramzan, the police imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles on several roads. Despite the restrictions, there were huge crowds at the Igah maidans and, in some places, the crowds spilled over to the adjoining roads.

As has been the practice, Muslim religious heads addressed the gatherings during the mass prayers.

At the Idgah Maidan located adjacent to the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, Muslims offered prayers and exchanged greetings. This time, several of them brought umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching Sun.

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad, Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya, Congress candidate in Dharwad constituency Vinod Asuti, the former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, the former Chairman of (HDUDA) Anwar Mudhol, Congress leaders Altaf Halwoor and Babajan Mudhol and others were among those present.

As per the decades-old tradition in Hubballi, several Muslim leaders and office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Islam visited Moorusavir Math. They were greeted and blessed by head of the mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami.

In Hubballi, a mass prayer was held at the Idgah Maidan in Old Hubballi also. At the mass prayer at Amargol, Muslim leaders Dadapeer Dargah, Mabusab Nadaf, Nazeer Ahmed Kolkar and several others took part and exchanged greetings.

In Dharwad, a large number of people offered mass prayer and exchanged greetings.

Similar scenes were reported from across the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada. Political leaders from different parties made it a point to greet Muslims after the mass prayers.

