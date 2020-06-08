Karnataka

Prayers begin at Jumma Masjid

With the Union government allowing opening of religious places with certain restrictions, the historical Jumma Masjid here witnessed people coming over to offer prayers on Monday.

Built in 1578 by Ali Adil Shah, the masjid is believed to be biggest in South India having capacity to accommodate around 3,000 persons inside the masjid and almost double in the open area inside the building.

“Following the government orders we have started offering prayers in the masjid,” said Mohammed Yusuf Kazi, Chief Imam of the mosque.

He told The Hindu that all those coming to offer prayers should bring their own musallah (a special peace of cloth on which namaz is offered). “We have removed all carpets.”

Normally around 300 persons offer namaz daily in a single row. “Now since social distancing has to be maintained, we are ensuing around 6 feet distance between each devotee. After which the same number of people will offer prayers in three rows.” Wearing face mask has been made mandatory.

Thermal screening will be conducted for all devotees.

